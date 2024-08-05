Gino Cecchettin defends Nicola Turetta: “It’s wrong to be relentless”

Another lesson in humanity from Gino Cecchettin who, in an interview with Corriere della Seradefended Nicola Turetta after the publication of the conversation that took place in prison between Filippo’s parents and the boy accused of killing his ex-girlfriend Giulia.

“To attack a father who is going through a very difficult time is wrong. We should all think about this family, about how to help them,” says Gino Cecchettin.

“What all of us as a society, without exception, should do – added Gino Cecchettin – is to help the Turetta family. This should be our duty: to help a man who is going through a very difficult time, not to rage against him”.

On the words spoken by Nicola Turetta to his son Filippo, he declares: “Everyone has formed an opinion and felt the need to express it. Those who criticized him as well as those who defended him. Not me, I do not enter into the merits, I do not judge”.

According to Giulia’s father, moreover, “letting them go out 9 months apart made no sense, in my opinion”. For Cecchettin “attacking a father who is going through a very difficult time is wrong. We should all think about this family, how to help them. We as individuals and as a society should ask ourselves this question. These parents have another child and must be able to move forward as best we can. Our job is to build value”.