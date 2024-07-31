Record heat and mugginess throughout Italy. Temperatures give no respite to our country and the beginning of August also promises to be scorching. Today, Wednesday 31 July, there are 12 cities with a red flag (risk 3, the maximum level) out of the 27 monitored.

These are Bologna, Bolzano, Brescia, Florence, Frosinone, Latina, Milan, Perugia, Rieti, Rome, Turin and Viterbo. Same report also for tomorrow, August 1st. Two orange dots for Pescara and Verona. Ten yellow dots (Ancona, Catania, Civitavecchia, Genoa, Messina, Naples, Palermo, Reggio Calabria, Trieste, Venice); three green dots (Bari, Cagliari, Campobasso).

Campania Civil Protection: “The heat wave continues”

The Functional Center of the Civil Protection of the Campania Region has extended the heat wave warning until 12:00 on Saturday, August 3. Temperatures may be higher than the seasonal average of 35°C and will be associated with a humidity level that, especially in the evening and night hours on the coastal sector, may even exceed 80% and in conditions of poor ventilation. The competent local authorities are invited to implement their own procedures relating to surveillance for vulnerable groups of the population.

When will the record heat end?

“At the moment there is no sign of a stop to this heat wave that will continue in much of Italy, especially in the Center-South, at least until the beginning of next week,” meteorologist Andrea Giuliacci told Adnkronos. “Some attenuation, however, could be recorded in the North, but only over the weekend, where scattered thunderstorms will bring cooler air.” For General Costante De Simone, former head of the Air Force meteorological service, we will have to “get used to Italy being cut in two” from a climatic point of view. We will have, he told Adnkronos, “areas where peaks of heat and drought are recorded and other areas with precipitation and lower temperatures.”