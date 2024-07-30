There disappearance of a child immediately activates a large number of people and, often, a few hours are enough to have a concrete result, often positive. However, too many hours have passed and the 2-year-old is still missing, throwing his family into worry and despair.

Moments of great anxiety in the Bari area, where the little boy lives Dominic Galloa child of just 2 years of age. We are precisely in the Serralta district, in Locorotondo, in the province of Bari, here little Domenico is missing, the last time he was seen near his home playing. The commitment of the community of the town is widespread and intense in these hectic hours.

The child is wearing a grey t-shirt, blue checked shorts and blue Adidas shoes with white soles. According to the first reports that have been released, the child, who lives in a rural area of ​​the district, was playing near his home when, around 11 o’clockthe mother noticed her absence. The episode is incredible and the mystery of this disappearance in a place like this, between the countryside and several farmhouses, really gives you the shivers.

The woman, who has three other children, immediately launched thealarm. Carabinieri, firefighters and civil protection volunteers intervened on site. The search operations are supported by a drone and a helicopter in flight. These are hours of maximum commitment to understand what could have happened to the child.

The relatives, with the agreement of the police, have released name and photo of the little one. The search machine does not stop working for a moment to find little Domenico. “Fellow citizens, we inform you with deep concern,” writes the mayor of Locorotondo, Antonio Bufano “for about three hours a child has been missing. Despite the immediate intervention and the incessant searches of the Fire Brigade, Carabinieri, municipal police, two thousand men and citizen volunteers, the little one has not yet been found”.

The appeal ends with a request for maximum attention and help. It is essential to have every possible report or impression that can help the family to embrace the child again. “Anyone who has seen something or has useful information on the missing child is asked to immediately contact the Carabinieri command or the police. […] Useful numbers to contact: 080 4311090 – 0804316733”, states the mayor in his communication.