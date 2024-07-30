“Siaarti and Fism, together, have long stressed the need for a serious reform of post-graduate training in the medical sector. It is essential to guarantee a training path that allows doctors in training to acquire the skills necessary to become qualified specialists. The criticism of the current system, partial and fragmented, is shared by many and the appeal of the president of Siaarti, Antonello Giarratano, for a serious and quality reform is absolutely well-founded”. Thus Loreto Gesualdo, president of the Italian Federation of Medical-Scientific Societies, intervenes – with a note – supporting the position of the Italian Society of Anesthesia Analgesia Resuscitation and Intensive Care, in the debate heated in recent days after the opinion of the Ministry of University and Research on the reinstatement of the exam for the passage of the year of specialist doctors hired with the so-called ‘Calabria Decree’.

“The interaction between theory and practice – explains Gesualdo – is essential for the formation of competent and confident doctors. The division between university and hospital, fueled by different interests, does nothing but damage the system as a whole. Urgent action is needed to guarantee the quality of post-graduate training and ensure that future doctors are adequately prepared to play their role in the health system”.

The proposal to include scientific societies and industry experts in the definition of an effective reform, for the Fism president “is completely reasonable and should be considered by the competent institutions. The quality of the health system and the health of citizens are closely linked to the training of doctors and we cannot afford to compromise this essential element. We fully support Siaarti’s appeal – concludes Gesualdo – for a serious and quality reform of post-graduate training in the medical sector, and we are committed to supporting any initiative that goes in this direction”.