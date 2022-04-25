DAccording to the latest report from the Stockholm peace research institute Sipri, global military spending will reach a record level in 2021. They rose for the seventh time in a row and exceeded the two trillion US dollar mark (1.85 trillion euros), as Sipri expert Diego Lopes da Silva told the AFP news agency on Monday. “That’s the highest value we’ve ever had.” Russia was massively armed before invading Ukraine.

Moscow’s military spending rose 2.9 percent year-on-year to $65.9 billion. Defense spending accounted for 4.1 percent of Russia’s gross domestic product (GDP), which is “much higher than the world average,” Lopes da Silva pointed out. This made Moscow the fifth largest spending country in the world.

The high oil and gas revenues have helped the country increase its military spending, the expert added. Towards the end of the year, Russia saw a sharp increase in spending. “This happened as Russia was deploying troops on the Ukrainian border, which of course preceded the invasion of Ukraine in February.”

Whether Russia will be able to sustain spending is difficult to predict given the wave of sanctions the West has imposed in response to the war in Ukraine, Lopes da Silva said. There are even tougher sanctions now than after the annexation of Crimea in 2014, “but we also have higher energy prices that could help Russia keep military spending at this level.”







Ukraine spent 3.2 of GDP on armaments

On the other hand, Ukraine’s military spending has increased by 72 percent since Russia annexed Crimea. In 2021, while spending fell by over eight percent to €5.6 billion, it still accounted for 3.2 percent of Ukraine’s GDP.

Overall, global military spending rose 0.7 percent to $2.1 trillion last year. Other NATO countries also increased their spending. Eight members of the defense alliance have achieved the target of 2 percent of GDP in military spending. In view of the Ukraine war, Lopes da Silva expects a further increase in spending in Europe.







Germany in third place in Europe

Germany spent 51.8 billion euros on its defense in 2021, equivalent to 1.3 percent of GDP. This puts the Federal Republic in third place in the expenditure ranking of the countries of Central and Western Europe. Military spending nonetheless fell 1.4 percent compared to 2020 due to inflation. In the ten-year period, however, Germany’s military spending increased by 24 percent.

US versus China

The United States spent the most on defense in the world, at $801 billion (€740 billion). In percentage terms, however, expenditure fell by 1.4 percent compared to 2020, contrary to the global trend and due to inflation.

China, the world’s second-largest military spender at an estimated $293 billion, increased its spending by 4.7 percent. It recorded an increase in spending for the 27th year in a row.