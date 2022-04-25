They will have a new moratorium beyond 2039 to achieve the good status of their waters, although they will have to reduce the concentration of nitrates before 2027
A dozen aquifers in the Segura basin will not be able to meet the deadline established by the EU Framework Directive to achieve good status for their waters in 2027, for which new extensions have been set that in some cases go further of the year 2039, as is the case with Campo de Cartagena and Valle del Guadalentín.
