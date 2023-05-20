It is a decision that could impact the entire art industry in the United States.

The Supreme Court of that country ruled this Thursday that the late Andy Warhol infringed copyright by creating a screen print of various colors that was based on an original image of the singer Prince made by the photographer Lynn Goldsmith.

In 2016, Vanity Fair magazine published a tribute to Prince that included the work of the famous pop art geniusbut without giving any credit or payment to the author of the original photograph.

With its decision, adopted by a majority of 7-2, the Court agreed with the photographer and rejected the arguments of the Andy Warhol Foundation, which claimed that the work was transformative enough not to generate copyright problems.

Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor wrote that “Goldsmith’s original work, like that of other photographers, is protected by copyright, even against famous artists.”

For their part, Justices Elena Kagan and John Roberts, who dissented, said that this “will impoverish our world” and “will prevent the creation of new art, music and literature.”

What happened

In 1984 Vanity Fair asked Andy Warhol to create a piece to accompany an article titled Purple Fame, coinciding with the release of Prince’s hit song Purple Rain.

At the time, the magazine agreed to credit Goldsmith, known for her portrayals of rock and roll stars like Mick Jagger, and paid her $400 as a license to use her 1981 black-and-white portrait of the singer. as artistic reference.

The publication used one of the 16 screen prints Warhol created, tinted purple.

After Warhol’s death (1987), the Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts assumed ownership of the series of screen prints and sold 12 of the original 16, according to CBS News, the BBC’s US partner.

Vanity Fair published the special tribute issue to Prince in 2016 and used a new image from Warhol’s series, Orange Prince, but this time, the magazine’s publisher, the Condé Nast company, did not pay or give credit to the photographer.

However, the Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts received $10,000 for the new image.

the center element

The main issue at the center of this case is the “fair use” clause in copyright law, which allows the use of copyrighted work in some circumstances.

The law also takes into consideration whether the work is for commercial purposes or not.

A district court had ruled in favor of the Warhol Foundation, but an appeals court reversed that decision.

According to US media, what is now established by the Supreme Court could have a negative impact on artists and entities that make new works based on works that already exist.

