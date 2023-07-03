Police told reporters that an 18-year-old girl and a 20-year-old man were killed in the shooting, while nine people were taken to hospital after gunshot wounds on Sunday afternoon, adding that a few of them were in critical condition..

Richard Worley, Acting Baltimore Police Commissioner, said that among the injured were 14 people under the age of 18, noting that work is underway to confirm the age of the victims..

Worley added that the police are still looking for a number of suspects, and urged community members to provide any information or video clips about the incident..

“We are sure that they are more than one person. But we do not know the number (exactly of the suspects).”“.

The accident occurred in Baltimore, about 60 km north of Washington, DC, ahead of the Independence Day holiday that Americans celebrate on the Fourth of July, as they usually gather, hold barbecues and fireworks..

Local media reported that the shooting occurred shortly after midnight at a party in the Brooklyn Homes neighborhood of Baltimore, which was attended by hundreds of people..

A witness told Fox45 that he heard between 20 and 30 gunshots.