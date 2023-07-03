Mexico has a huge security crisis and as part of it, thousands of people are missing every year, without there seeming to be any efficient actions by the authorities to put a stop to it. But, How is the pension of an IMSS pensioner handled when he disappears?

The Law establishes, in its article 137 Bis, that in case of disappearance of an IMSS pensioneryour pension will pass to your beneficiaries.

In order to receive this benefit, you must pass one month from the disappearance of the pensioner’s homeand the beneficiaries must report their disappearance to the Public Ministry, presenting said complaint to the IMSS.

If he missing pensioner reappears and appears before the IMSS authorities, you will have the right to recover your pension.

However, the IMSS will not be obliged to pay you the money that you stopped receiving and that was given to your relatives during your absence.

In the event that the death of the pensioner is proven, the IMSS will definitively deliver the disability and life pension to the beneficiaries.

It is important to note that this procedure is established by the Social Security Law and seeks to protect the rights of pensioners and their beneficiaries.

The IMSS acts in accordance with these legal provisions to guarantee compliance with payments and provide certainty to the beneficiaries in the event of the disappearance or death of the pensioner.

Unfortunately, the problem of disappearances in Mexico is very worrying. In the first quarter of 2023 alone, more than 2,000 cases of missing persons were registered.

This amount meant an increase of 20 percent of cases, compared to those registered in the first quarter of 2022; That is why it is important to know what to do in this type of situation, especially with regard to procedures.

