Cyberpunk platformer Replaced will now launch in 2025, developer Sad Cat Studio announced today.

The game – which is described as a 2.5D “retro-futuristic sci-fi platformer” and, as I have said before, looks pretty darn good from what I have seen so far – was scheduled to release this year, having been previously delayed due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

In a new post shared on social media this afternoon, Sad Cat said this most recent delay into next year was to ensure Replaced met the “high standards we’ve set for ourselves and to meet the expectations of our fans.”

The study called its previous release date “optimistic”, apologizing to the Replaced community.

“Developing Replaced is quite a unique challenge, and we’re proud to be creating something that special,” it wrote, before sharing a link to its Discord server where those interested can stay up to date on the game’s progress.

In the meantime, Replaced will be at Gamescom, the annual German gaming convention running next week. For those unable to attend in person, Sad Cat has teased “something special for later this week”, so keep your eyes peeled.

“Now back to work,” the studio closed. “We want you to love Replaced when it launches, so we have to go the extra mile here!”



If you have read this far but aren’t sure what Replaced is, here is the official blurb to whet your appetite: “You play as REACH – an artificial intelligence trapped in a human body against its own will. Replaced combines cinematic platforming, pixel art and free-flow action combat with a deep, engaging dystopian story set in an alternative 1980’s.”

On its launch, Replaced will be available for Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store. The developer previously confirmed it will be available on Xbox Game Pass, as well.