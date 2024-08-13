Going back to wearing a mask when you go to the doctor or take your children to the pediatrician is an excellent precaution, now that the numbers of Covid infections have started to rise again. This is what he believes to Adnkronos Salute, of Anthony D’Avinopresident of the Italian Federation of Paediatricians (Fimp).

Starting in September, “when all activities resume, including school, it would be appropriate to reinstate the use of masks when going to the pediatrician. As is done in many hospitals,” he says D’Avino addressing fellow pediatricians and family doctors. “It would be an important signal to start using simple precautions again, if we have stopped doing so, and to invite everyone who comes to our clinics to come with masks to avoid getting infected right in the waiting roomgiven the sustained circulation of Sars-Cov-2″.

The appeal is therefore above all for parents, grandparents and nannies who can contract or spread the virus while waiting their turn at the pediatrician. “We know that children under six years old – D’Avino recalls – cannot use masks effectively but at least for adults the use of these protections would reduce infections. It would be better if they always used them in waiting rooms and clinics, but it is essential that they do so at least when they have a cough. It is a reminder of their health education. In these two weeks of August the waiting rooms are hardly full but it would be essential to reinstate these measures in conjunction with the start of school”.