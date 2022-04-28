AEintracht has achieved another fantastic result on their dream trip through Europe. Semi-finals in the Europa League, first leg at West Ham United: Once again, coach Oliver Glasner’s Frankfurt team has remained unbeaten in their international campaign.

The 2-1 win against the English was another feat for Eintracht, who had taken the lead after just 50 seconds thanks to an Ansgar Knauff header. After Mikhail Antonio equalized (21st minute), it was Daichi Kamada who scored the winning goal after the break (54th). Glasner had expected a “hot duel” against the hard workers from the north east of London – and he was not disappointed in this thrilling game.

To set the mood, there was a large package full of emotions. A light and laser show, the famous “London Calling” and the United club anthem “I’m forever blowing blubbles”: The setting was dignified and appropriate, even the stadium announcer was impressed by the magnificent atmosphere, as he read both team line-ups inside an hour before twice.

The fact that it only took 50 seconds for Eintracht to erupt was due to a header. It was Knauff, who had already scored against FC Barcelona in the quarter-finals, who caught another strong moment and completed a surprising 1-0 lead after a Rafael Borré cross.







For six games, no team in the Europa League had been able to crack the seemingly insurmountable West Ham defence. Until this Thursday evening, until this semi-final first leg in the London Stadium, which was sold out with 60,000 spectators. 3,000 of them could already be seen from afar: It was the Eintracht fans who, like at the away game in Barcelona, ​​presented themselves all in white in London. They greeted their loved ones with black and white flags.

It came as no surprise that the Frankfurt coach decided to replace the suspended Evan Ndicka with fellow countryman Almamy Touré at left-back. As against Barcelona, ​​the Frenchman showed a strong performance. The Frenchman, who turned 26 on Thursday, only made a small but inconsequential blunder in the first half.







Strong and impressive, that was once again Kevin Trapp. In the 14th minute, the Eintracht keeper still had a crucial part to play with the sole of his foot. Otherwise Jarrod Bowen’s shot would have gone into the goal to make it 1-1. But precisely because Trapp stretched powerfully, the ball landed on the right post. But the English cheered anyway. In the 21st minute, it was Antonio who also went long and pushed Kurt Zouma’s header over the line to equalize.

Overhead kick to the crossbar

Both teams fought an evenly matched first half, with Eintracht having plenty of space in midfield to challenge United defensively. So it was again Knauff, who appeared dangerously in front of the goal of keeper Alphonso Areola in the 39th minute, but was unlucky after a turn that he did not hit the ball perfectly. It was the chance to make it 2-1.

The 2:1 actually fell. It was the moment at the beginning of the second half of the game when Eintracht worked their way in front of the English goal in a pleasant and dangerous way, Djibril Sow tested Areola with a low shot – and Kamada only had to push the rebound into an empty goal (54). Again the lead for Frankfurt, again a bit more hope to come a good deal closer to the dream of the final on May 18th in Seville.

Should Sow really be right? To get in the mood for the semi-finals at West Ham, the Swiss had said: “We can achieve incredible things.” United coach David Moyes had also spoken with great respect about Eintracht’s performances in the Europa League so far. “Beating Barcelona in two games was an incredible achievement and shows Frankfurt’s qualities. They have a lot of similarities with us, die early and have one or two players who can make the difference. You’re a big name in German football.” Kamada, Frankfurt’s European champion, has made a name for himself in the Europa League in particular – and he could have even increased it to 3-1. But the Japanese shot landed on the right post (79′) – and United were unlucky that Bowen’s overhead kick landed on the crossbar (90’+1′). Victory in London, victory at the Hammers: Eintracht has taken a giant step towards Seville.