The Ukrainian Justice took advantage of the visit of the Secretary General of the United Nations, António Guterres, to kyiv on Thursday to present a list of “more than 8,000” alleged war crimes committed by Russian forces. The Attorney General, Iryna Venediktova, in an interview with German television Deutsche Welle, added that, in addition, another 4,000 people indirectly linked to massacres had been identified.

The facts investigated include “murders of civilians, bombing of civilian infrastructure, torture”, as well as “sexual crimes” denounced “in the occupied territory”, according to the magistrate. She is also being investigated “for the use of prohibited weapons,” she added.

The latest addition to the black list of criminals is made up of ten Russian soldiers who acted in Bucha. They belong to the “64th Motorized Rifle Brigade” and their connection “with the cruel treatment of civilians and other violations of the law and customs of war” is being investigated, the Prosecutor’s Office pointed out. Everything indicates that they took “as hostages neighbors who did not participate in the hostilities and were not armed” during their occupation, in March. “They did not give them food or drink,” detailed the same source.

“The suspects made them kneel, blindfolded them with cloth and self-adhesive paper, tied their hands with plastic tape and threatened to kill them by deliberately shooting in their direction,” he continues.

On April 2, when the first journalists entered Bucha, they found a street full of corpses. The UN documented the “killing, including some by summary execution,” of fifty civilians. Moscow denied any responsibility and spoke of a “staging” by kyiv.

“something absurd”



In this context, António Guterres defended, after visiting Irpin, Bucha and Borodianka, that “war is something absurd in the 21st century” and called on the Moscow authorities to collaborate with the investigations opened by the International Criminal Court Prosecutor’s Office (ICC). ). “Here it feels that the important thing is that there is accountability,” he said next to a mass grave in Bucha, according to British public broadcaster BBC.

The UN chief also gave his “full support” to the investigations opened by the ICC Prosecutor’s Office to clarify the possible commission of war crimes and crimes against humanity. He wants Russia to “agree to cooperate” with these investigations. However, he called for “not to forget” that “the worst crime is war itself”, a message that he reiterated from Borodianka, another area near kyiv that has also become a symbol of abuse.

“War is evil,” something that “cannot be acceptable,” Guterres noted. «I imagine my family in one of those houses that are now destroyed and black. I see my granddaughters running away in terror,” he said.

The Secretary General of the United Nations, who on Tuesday met with Putin in Moscow and asked him to urgently open a corridor to get civilians out of besieged Mariupol, was received this Thursday in kyiv by Zelensky while Russian forces, according to the General Staff of the Ukrainian Army, bombarded the city.