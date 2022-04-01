The Amazon Spring offers of April 2022 allow us to purchase a 1TB internal SSD compatible with PS5a Crucial P5 Plus. The discount is € 48.22, or 26%.

The full price for the 1TB SSD it is € 184.21. The current price is the best ever offered on Amazon. Additionally, 2TB and 500GB models are also available. They are both on sale, but this is not the all-time low for these models. They are sold and shipped by Amazon.

The Crucial P5 Plus SSD offers a sequential read speed of up to 6,600 MB / s. It is officially compatible with PS5 and is compatible with heatsinks. The dimensions are 7.98 x 2.18 x 0.23 cm, for a total weight of 16.72 grams.

