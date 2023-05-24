Wednesday, May 24, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

19-year-old boy who crashed truck into White House gate was arrested

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 24, 2023
in World
0
19-year-old boy who crashed truck into White House gate was arrested


close

White House

young man crashed truck

young man crashed truck

Police captured a 19-year-old man identified as Sai Varshith Kandula,

The United States Secret Service arrested the driver of a truck that crashed near the White House on Monday night, several US media reported.

According to the authorities, the detainee could have intentionally tried to hit the security barriers.

(Keep reading: Strong images of an explosion near the Pentagon were created with AI

There were no injuries in the incident, which occurred around 10 p.m. local time, a Secret Service spokesman confirmed to The New York Times.

See also  Colombia, to refine the aim against Ecuador in Copa América

The authorities closed several streets around the residence of the US president, Joe Bidenwhile the investigation of the event continues, although they advanced that they have not found anything dangerous in the vehicle.

Currently, the White House and its surroundings are fortified with fences that prevent access to anyone who is not authorized to approach the complex.

(In addition: Questions and answers on the possible default of the US, one week from the deadline).

Police have captured a 19-year-old man identified as Sai Varshith Kandula, who will be charged with attempted assault with a dangerous weapon, reckless operation of a vehicle, trespassing and destruction of federal property.

More news:

Biden still hasn’t reached a deal with Republicans on US debt.

The US agrees to the release of funds from Venezuela: what must Maduro give in return?

G7 announces new sanctions to ‘make Russia pay’ for war in Ukraine

EFE

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.


#19yearold #boy #crashed #truck #White #House #gate #arrested

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
They clarify doubts about the name of Mortal Kombat 1

They clarify doubts about the name of Mortal Kombat 1

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result