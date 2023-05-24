19-year-old boy who crashed truck into White House gate was arrested

The United States Secret Service arrested the driver of a truck that crashed near the White House on Monday night, several US media reported.

According to the authorities, the detainee could have intentionally tried to hit the security barriers.

🚨🚨🚨BREAKING: A 19-year-old from Missouri has been arrested on multiple charges including threatening to kill or harm the president or vice president, after crashing into barriers near the White House. The driver made threatening statements about the White House at the scene… pic.twitter.com/cAAZZxGWsZ — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) May 23, 2023

There were no injuries in the incident, which occurred around 10 p.m. local time, a Secret Service spokesman confirmed to The New York Times.

The authorities closed several streets around the residence of the US president, Joe Bidenwhile the investigation of the event continues, although they advanced that they have not found anything dangerous in the vehicle.

Currently, the White House and its surroundings are fortified with fences that prevent access to anyone who is not authorized to approach the complex.

Police have captured a 19-year-old man identified as Sai Varshith Kandula, who will be charged with attempted assault with a dangerous weapon, reckless operation of a vehicle, trespassing and destruction of federal property.

