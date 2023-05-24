A few days ago, fans of fighting games received good news from NetherRealm Studiossince it has been confirmed Mortal Kombat 1, the next installment that would take a step in the evolution of the franchise. And while some understand why it has that name, there are other users who are not so clear about this decision.

Through a Community Chat the co-creator of the franchise, Ed Boon, mentioned that he bears that nickname due to a reboot of the universe in question being done. That’s why they even decided to put the number on her, to make it clear to fans that she could have repercussions that maybe take back canon and make some kind of connection to her.

Here his comment:

Mortal Kombat 1 is the beginning of a universe. It’s not a continuation of the Mortal Kombat 11 story, so the characters have completely different roles in this new timeline, something we wanted to make clear with our title. This is Mortal Kombat 1, it’s a new beginning. You’ll see these characters reintroduced with new roles, new relationships, and that’s the main catalyst.

Remember that Mortal Kombat 1 arrives the September 19 to PS5, Xbox Series X / S and Switch.

via: Youtube

editor’s note: It’s a bit weird that the previous universe has stayed hook style and now they tell us it’s going to be a reboot. I think that there will be canonical elements that are going to be preserved, but of course, this is under certain standards.