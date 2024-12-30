Saragossa will reduce the price of the bus and tram by 50% in their main subscriptions during the first half of next year, which includes the multi-vaje card, Abono 30, Abono 90, Abono 365 and Abono youth.

50% less cost for the citizen, which is the result of the sum of the bonuses from the Zaragoza City Council, whose government team has approved public transport rates for 2025, and the central government. This measure will mean around 7.4 million euros for the municipal coffers.

And, how are public transport fares? They will come into force on January 1, 2025. On that date, The trip with a bus card will increase by two cents, going to cost 0.45 euros. For its part, the single ticket is 1.65 euros.

As for the fertilizersSubscription 30 will have a price of 23.50 euros, while Subscription 90 will cost 61.75 euros. Finally, the 365 Subscription can be purchased for 211.99 euros.

Furthermore, in the case of fertilizers for unemployed people and recipients of the Aragonese Insertion Income and the Minimum Living Incomethe price is frozen and remains at un euro for the night bus ticket.

He bus to Zaragoza airport It will be priced at 4.50 euros for a single ticket, but with the multi-trip card it will drop to 1.83 euros as a result of the application of the 50% bonus.

The rates represent a update of around 3% of the single bus and tram ticket and 4.65% for the rest. The measure has been adopted in order to “partially mitigate the impact that the increase in the transport CPI since 2019 has had on the municipal budget, which has accumulated an increase of more than 18% since then, as well as the application of the different bonuses” , as indicated by the Zaragoza City Council.