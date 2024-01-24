Millonarios celebrates a title again, this time, the Super League, again against Junior, the same rival against whom Alberto Gamero celebrated for the first time. It was a similar story: defeat in Barranquilla and triumph with patience in Bogotá, with a full house.

Junior, who arrived with an advantage after last Thursday's 1-0 in Barranquilla, decided to wait in his court and counterpunch, knowing that Millonarios, with spaces, is a dangerous team. Let Medellín say it.

In the first half, Millonarios had the ball, tried to handle it and on more than one occasion raised the ball in search of the head of Santiago Giordana, the forward who arrived from Peru in search of the goal he missed last semester.

Despite the blue dominance, Junior closed the routes to Mele's goal and there was really no real danger in either of the two goals. The closest thing to a goal option was for the locals, when Giordana beat Jermein Peña with a header and sent the ball into the goalkeeper's hands.

Until that moment, there were other actions that marked the history of the match: the first, by referee Wílmar Roldán, who spared José Enamorado's life for hitting Mackalister Silva with a red card, despite the VAR call . Another strong tackle by Walmer Pacheco against the blue captain himself could also have been red. And Alberto Gamero, the local coach, had to move the team out of obligation, when Danovis Banguero was injured. Ómar Bertel took his place.

With the same men who finished the first stage, Millonarios tried to find alternatives to break Junior's wall, which as the minutes passed began to crack due to fatigue. The effort of the visitors was enormous in the first stage and they began to suffer as the minutes passed, despite the fact that coach Arturo Reyes wanted to avoid problems with Roldán and took out the two who were saved from the red, Enamorado and Pacheco .

Santiago Giordana, key in the Millionaires title

One of those who entered, Edwin Herrera, was seriously compromised in the goal that tied the series, 15 minutes into the second half. In reality, there were three times that Junior lost the ball leaving his area: first Víctor Cantillo, then Homer Martínez and, Finally, the winger, who lost the ball to Leonardo Castro, who, on the rebound, set up Santiago Giordana, who, hand in hand with goalkeeper Mele, did not forgive.

Millionaires vs. Junior. Celebration of Santiago Giordana's goal. Photo: Néstor Gómez – EL TIEMPO

Junior wanted to play closer to the blue goal and the entry of Carlos Bacca for Marco Pérez, who left El Campín for the first time, gave much more offensive weight to the visitor. Yimmi Chará, after a brilliant pass from Bacca, had the tie and a brilliant intervention by goalkeeper Álvaro Montero prevented it.

The game was already much more even, but Millonarios struck again to make 30,000 blue fans celebrate in El Campín, who never lost faith. Once again, Giordana took advantage of a bad start from the visiting defense to steal a ball and join up with Mackalister Silva, who left Leo Castro in front to beat Mele and get the 2-0 that gave the title to Gamero and the combo. of the.

Junior already had the obligation to go look for the tying goal in the series and Millonarios began to move the team to hold on to the 2-0 lead. And he achieved it, in a tough match, in which he was patient and in which he now celebrates his third title with Alberto Gamero. Deserved, by the way.

Jose Orlando Ascencio

Sports Deputy Editor

@josasc