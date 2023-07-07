An 18-month-old baby died of hyperthermia after being forgotten inside a car for eight hours parked outdoors in central Florida and her parents were arrested and charged with “aggravated manslaughter of a minor,” The authorities reported this Thursday.

The event occurred on July 4, US Independence Day, when Joel and Jazmine Rondon, both 33 and parents of the baby, returned to their home in the city of Lakeland late at night after a party and they forgot the girl tied to her seat in the back of the car.

It was not until eleven in the morning of the following day that the father, after not finding the little girl in the house, looked for her and found her. in the car in the sun in “extreme heat” already at that time of day, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement Thursday.

In a panic, Joel Rondon took the girl, still strapped to her seat, out of the car and into the house. She was immediately rushed to the Lakeland Regional Health Medical Center, where doctors were unable to do anything to revive her.

The baby’s internal body temperature reached 104.4 degrees Fahrenheit (40.02 degrees Celsius). The autopsy carried out determined that the girl died of hyperthermia.

Research shows us that the temperature of the car could have been between 130 and 170 degrees Fahrenheit.

The authorities indicated that the parents tested positive for alcohol and marijuana, that they had consumed at the party, and Joel Rondon also to methamphetamine.

Two other children of the couple were handed over by the authorities to close relatives, while the Florida Department of Children and Families conducts an investigation.

Leaving a child in a vehicle is a very high-risk situation that only in the United Statess has left 950 dead from 1998 to the present due to heat stroke (hyperthermia), according to data from the organization No Heat Stroke.

So far this year there have been 10 child deaths for this reason in the United States (including the Lakeland girl), while in 2022 a total of 33 deaths were reported.

Texas is the state with the highest number of child motor vehicle deaths from heat stroke between 1998 and 2022, with 138 cases, followed by Florida (102) and California (56), according to No Heat Stroke statistics.

