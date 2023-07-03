EA 17-year-old fell through a plastic skylight at a graduation ceremony in Berlin and was fatally injured. According to the police, the accident happened on Monday night around 1.30 a.m. in a large hotel on Sonnenallee in the Neukölln district. Two young people climbed onto the roof of the hotel during the celebration. That’s when the fall happened. Paramedics took the 17-year-old to a hospital. She died there from her injuries.

How exactly the fall came about has not yet been finally clarified, said a police spokeswoman in the morning. According to a report in the newspaper “BZ”, the two young people fell about eight meters deep. The second teenager is said to have fallen on garbage cans, which slowed his fall. He should therefore not have been seriously injured.

In addition to a few hundred rooms, the hotel also has several large function rooms. It was not immediately known how the youths got on the roof. According to the report, around 500 students from a high school in Berlin-Pankow took part in the celebration.