The Sharjah Police General Command confirmed the success of its comprehensive security plan, which it prepared to receive the blessed Eid Al-Adha holiday, “Your Eid is our Eid”, in all cities of the emirate, which was implemented from June 27 to July 2; Traffic accidents in the emirate recorded zero deaths, while the call center in the central operations room dealt with 22,825 phone calls via the number “999” for emergency cases and 2,753 non-emergency calls to the number “901”.

Sharjah Police continued to provide services to customers to enhance the quality of life and provide all means of comfort for citizens, residents and visitors during the blessed Eid holiday. It provided 2,629 services through its digital channels, while it secured the movement of 102,620 passengers through the arrivals and departures halls in coordination with partners at Sharjah International Airport, and 13 activities during Eid Al-Adha in various cities of the emirate, by intensifying patrols on internal and external roads and field presence. For the various specialized teams, in addition to the implementation of 8 community activities for the members aimed at promoting the concepts of happiness and positivity, which is reflected in the productivity in the police and security work system.

Sharjah Police indicated that the readiness of its security elements in the operations room and its field police units in patrols deployed in all cities of the emirate has achieved the greatest impact on the success of the comprehensive security plan, stressing that community awareness reflected the extent of public cooperation with police agencies, which played an effective role in Achieving the objectives of the Sharjah Police General Command in enhancing security, safety and the quality of life of community members during the blessed Eid holiday.