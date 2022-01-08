At least 16 people were killed when a local restaurant collapsed in southwest China’s Chongqing city following a gas explosion on Friday, the Xinhua news agency reported.

On Saturday, Xinhua reported that 10 other people were injured.

It was initially reported that more than 20 people were buried under the rubble in the restaurant, which serves nearby local offices.

Xinhua added that all the victims who were buried under the rubble have been recovered following the blast in Wolong district.