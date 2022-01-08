Peter Bogdanovich always seemed to be the smartest in the class and also somewhat or a lot climbs. He managed to be very close to the greats, to the masters of cinema, inevitably appearing in the photo, massaging them for their continuous flattery, writing interesting books and documentaries about them. He was a film critic and aspired to do it. And he got affection and dialogue with such tough and non-rhetorical guys like Ford, Hawks, Lang and Welles. Like Scorsese, he was an everlasting movie fan who was grateful to the men who made movies great. I think I remember that the last thing Bogdanovich shot was the documentary The great buster , A beautiful and necessary tribute to the work of a genius named Keaton. Likewise Bogdanovich became stupid assisting Welles in the chaotic and endless filming of Across the wind. And Bogdanovich’s start was splendid when he was able to tell his stories with a camera. The hero is on the loose it was as possible as it was disturbing.

The last movie it is beautiful and desolate, an emotional portrait of precocious losers in a town in deep America, kids whose only refuge was a ramshackle cinema that allowed them to dream that they were also closing it. Later, Bogdanovich showed that he could also be a lot of fun in What’s wrong with me, doctor? And in the tender and graceful Paper moon.

During that time He was the king of Hollywood, the spoiled child. He raised a lot of money and the criticism blessed him. But from then on, everything was a gradual disaster, very expensive projects that crashed at the box office. And he had to find his life as best he could. He made quite a few forgettable movies, with the exception of the unsettling Saint Jack, the story of a pimp whores in Singapore and a clever and sensual comedy titled They all laughed. Bogdanovich could endorse that phrase of Scott Fitzgerald: “I speak with the authority that failure grants me.”

