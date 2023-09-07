A digital nomad or ‘digital nomad’ is a person who uses the Internet to carry out their occupation and/or to sell their knowledge to other people or companies.

These types of people work remotely. and this allows them to be able to live traveling, that is, lead a “nomadic life”.

(You can read: The jobs that Artificial Intelligence would be creating for the future: know them)

According to the portal escapadah.comin the United States they are looking for digital nomads who speak Spanish, to work part-time with an average salary of $16 an hour.

This remote job offer is to work for a company dedicated to providing primary, preventive, and behavioral health services to individuals seeking protection, regardless of status, insurance, and ability to pay.

The aforementioned portal explains that the basic functions of the employee are to answer external and internal calls, schedule appointments for all clinic sites through the electronic medical record and update patient demographics in the electronic medical record as needed.

(You may be interested in: Meta launches Code Llama, its own code writing tool for programming with AI)

In addition, you must make extension calls to patients who have missed their appointments, as well as other outbound calls as required by the health center, assist with peer training for the development of new staff in the call center.

For digital nomads, their office is in the backpack and a space with internet.

Which are the requirements?

Upper secondary education.

Be available to work from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. or from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Have a minimum of two years of experience in a service-related role.

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills, including clarity when speaking on the phone.

Ability to use various Office parcel computer systems.

(We recommend: The pilots that carriers enlist with for 5G)

Demonstrated organizational skills, punctuality in task management and ability to analyze the needs of the team.

Bilingual skills both written and verbal in English and Spanish are required.

In accordance with EscapadaH.com, the hiring company offers the following benefits for those who turn out to be the ideal candidate to fill the vacancy in turn. Some of these are: Option to work part or full time; pay between $16.75 to $18.25 per hour, depending on performance; I work from home remotely and shift on weekdays and weekends if needed.

If you are interested in this job offer you can verify more information directly in the page where it was published and start the selection process.

More news in EL TIEMPO

LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL