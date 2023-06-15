Veracruz.- After the recent high temperatures recorded throughout the Mexican territorythe case of people who have lost their lives due to the fatal blackouts that produces this climatic condition.

Such is the case of Scarlett, a 15-year-old girl from Veracruz who died from what is also known as a ‘heat stroke’. The events occurred at her home located in the Infonavit Chivería, in the Port of Veracruz.

When the girl was about to eat her food, she fell to the ground with breathing difficulties. She was immediately transferred to a hospital where medical personnel managed to revive her and intubate her, but the continuous cardiorespiratory arrests took his life.

Scarlett He had Down Syndrome and suffered from heart disease. Doctors believe that the high temperatures greatly complicated his health, causing his death.

After the death of the girl, Dareny, her mother, asked the community for help to pay for funeral expenses since she was alone in charge of the minor since the father had abandoned the family a long time ago.

Likewise, Dareny addressed the population to warn about the high temperatures, especially those with heart problems to avoid sudden deaths like your little one.