The Al Ain Court of First Instance ruled that a young man must pay a girl who chased her with his vehicle 15 thousand dirhams in compensation for the material and moral damages she suffered.

In the details, a girl filed a lawsuit in which she demanded that a young man be obligated to pay her an amount of 60,000 dirhams in compensation for the material and moral damages she suffered while obliging him to pay fees and expenses, noting that the defendant exposed her to the public road where he pursued her while she was driving her vehicle, and turned around. In his vehicle, in a way that poses a threat to her life, and he was convicted under a criminal judgment for that incident, and the defendant’s action resulted in material damage to her represented by her preoccupation with her work, in addition to the lawsuit fees and photocopying of judicial rulings, and moral damage represented by what afflicted her emotion and feeling, while The defendant filed an application note at the conclusion of which the case was dismissed.

For its part, the court clarified in the rationale for its ruling that it is established in accordance with the Evidence Law that the judgment issued in the subject matter of the criminal case shall have evidence in the civil case before the civil courts whenever it has decided a necessary chapter on the occurrence of the act that constitutes the common basis between the criminal and civil cases and in the legal description of this. The act and its attribution to its perpetrator, noting that the papers showed the conviction of the defendant in the criminal case for the charge of committing an act that would endanger the life of the plaintiff by driving the vehicle on the public road and swerving it towards the plaintiff’s vehicle, crossing the sidewalk in a manner that would endanger her life, and this has become The judgment is final and conclusive, and the wrongful act, the subject of this judgment, is the one on which the plaintiff relies in her case. The court ruled obliging the defendant to pay the plaintiff an amount of 15 thousand dirhams, along with obliging him to pay fees and expenses.

60

One thousand dirhams that the girl demanded in the lawsuit as compensation for the material and moral damages she suffered.