Nairo Quintana Not only does he have his sights set on what will be his next sports season, in which he will soon announce the name of his new team with which he will seek to appear in the Giro d’Italia and the Tour of Spain. Business is also in his head.

(Also read: Nairo Quintana clears his future and reveals great news)

That is why his store, called 9.30 Concept Store, will penetrate the US market just as it will in Chile.

(You may be interested: Nairo Quintana drops a bomb and clarifies what 2023 will be)

(Also read: Nairo Quintana al Bahrain: so much beauty is not true)

The Colombian cyclist has one of his stores in the Nuestro Bogotá shopping center, in the west of the city, and also in zone G.

Now the time has come to venture into international markets.

“We already have a franchise sales process, so we already have ready to Chile and United States the first expansion projects”, acknowledged the Boyacá native in an interview with the economic newspaper La República.

(Do not stop reading: Bruno, with these two goals, sends Portugal to the round of 16 in Qatar, video)

Quintana explained that part of his company’s business model is to produce coffee in Colombia and then export it to European countriesan idea similar to the one already being rolled out by Rigoberto Urán, also a cyclist, with his bicycle accessory shops and café.

“At the moment we continue with our coffee and restaurant business line. Our projects are also aligned to the sale of coffee in greater volume, so that at this moment we already sell coffee to various regions of Europe”, Quintana specified in said interview.

(We recommend reading: Canelo Álvarez challenges Messi: “That I pray to God that I don’t find him”)

In this revolutionary idea of ​​business and expansion, Nairo added that “in the store we receive itinerant brands that offer their proposals every week. In this variety you can find pieces of women’s and men’s fashion, home accessories, jewelry, records, photographs, handicrafts and genuine collector’s items, as well as objects of Colombian culture.

(We recommend: Scandal in Qatar: player withdraws from the World Cup after a fight with his coach)

Added to this news, the decision of the cyclist to marry Yeimi Paola Hernandezfrom whose union there are two children, Mariana and Tomás, a stable relationship that has 14 years of history.

ELTIEMPO.COM