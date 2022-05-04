The Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai has advised public transport users to ensure that there is sufficient balance in the Nol card used to pay transportation fees, especially during visiting a number of entertainment venues in Dubai on the days of the Eid holiday, noting that the balance should not be less than 15 dirhams to be paid. Round-trip fare for any trip.

According to the authority, using the Nol card is the easiest and fastest way to pay the tariff for trips by public transportation and the tariff for entering public parks and museums during the Eid holiday, noting the possibility of checking the card balance via the website via the following link https://bit.ly/3wm30do

Public transport users can fill out the Nol Card through 4 smart ways, including the RTA website www.rta.ae, the RTA smart app, Nol Pay, Nol Pay and Suhail app.

The Silver Nol Card is the perfect card for the novice to use the card to pay the public transportation fares. It is a smart card that has an electronic wallet and can be obtained easily and instantly from any ticket selling office for only 25 dirhams, including 19 dirhams the value of the electronic wallet, and it can also be loaded with a balance of up to to 1000 dirhams.

It is noteworthy that the card can be used to navigate all means of public transportation, including the Dubai Tram, which connects passengers to the most prominent Dubai entertainment destinations such as the Palm Jumeirah, the Jumeirah Beach Towers area and a number of the emirate’s beaches. It also connects with the metro through the Sobha Real Estate stations (R36) and Dubai Center For multiple items (R37).



