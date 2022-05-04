Buenos Aires. The remains of the largest known megaraptor, between 9 and 10 meters long and which lived 70 million years ago, were found in southern Argentina, two of the paleontologists who participated in the discovery told AFP.

The fossils of the carnivorous dinosaur with 40-centimeter claws were found in March 2019 during an expedition to the south of the Patagonian province of Santa Cruz, in the Estancia La Anita area, south of El Calafate and near the Perito Moreno glacier.

Little more than three years later, after arduous extraction work, transportation to Buenos Aires, cleaning and laboratory study that was not interrupted even by the covid-19 pandemic, the discovery of maip macrothorax has just been published in Nature Scientifics Reports.

“It was a large animal, due to the measurements we have taken and the comparisons. It would be one of the largest megaraptors documented so far. In addition, it is one of the last of its kind on the planet before the extinction of the dinosaurs, around 66 million years ago,” said Fernando Novas, head of the Comparative Anatomy Laboratory at the Argentine Museum of Natural Sciences, where he received Afp.

Novas was the one who in 1996 discovered the first megaraptor in the Argentine province of Neuquén, also in Patagonia, but about 1,400 kilometers north of the current discovery. Others were later found in Australia, Thailand and Japan, explained who heads the team that found Maip.

The paleontologist Mauro Aranciaga, who found the first piece of the megaraptor in 2019, works alongside Novas. “When I lifted the vertebra it was a huge emotion because, in addition, it was a giant vertebra,” he recalled.

Maip has several meanings, according to the paleontologist, “in a Tehuelche mythological sense, it is an evil entity that kills where it is cold and lives in the mountains. It also means ‘the shadow that death leaves in its wake’”.