Yesterday, Saturday, 15 people were killed by militia members in Ituri, in the second attack on civilians in less than a week in the region located in the northeast of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, according to what local sources reported on Sunday.

Residents and local officials blamed armed militias.

Local civil society official Jules Tsuba said that on Saturday afternoon, “militants ambushed those on the Katoto-Largo road, near the village of Tali, where they arrested 15 people, including a woman.”

He added, “They tied them up and stripped them of their clothes” before killing them, noting that some of the victims were “executed with firearms.”

According to a humanitarian worker, “the bodies of the victims bore signs of torture.”

For his part, the governor of the region, Ruffin Mabila, said that this attack “comes at a time when we have been witnessing calm for several months,” confirming that 15 people were killed.

“We thought they had stopped the violence,” Mabila continued, recalling the conclusion of peace agreements last year with various armed groups after discussions in Nairobi.

Last Tuesday, gunmen killed seven gold miners at mining sites in the Djojo region.

The violence carried out by militias led to the killing of thousands of civilians and the displacement of large numbers of residents.