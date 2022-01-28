Abu Dhabi (WAM)

The growth rate of the medical staff in the UAE over 10 years exceeded 104 to 140%, as the number of human doctors working in the government and private sectors increased to 26,151 by the end of 2020, compared to 12,804 doctors in 2010, an increase of 104% and the number of 13,347 doctors, and the number of Dentists reached 6,811 doctors compared to 3,042 doctors with a growth of 124%, and in nursing to 56,133 nurses, compared to 23,363 nurses during the comparison period, with a growth of 140% and a number of 32,770 nurses, according to the Federal Center for Competitiveness and Statistics.

The report, “The UAE.. Figures Documenting the March,” indicated that the UAE ranks first in the number of internationally accredited health facilities, and the UAE has become one of the best global destinations for medical tourism, and the country owns a number of specialized hospitals, which in turn contributed to reducing patients’ travel for treatment in the outside.

The number of hospitals in the country by the end of 2020 reached about 162 hospitals, including 53 government hospitals and 109 private hospitals, compared to 86 hospitals in 2010, including 33 government hospitals and 53 private hospitals, with a growth of 88% within 10 years and a number of 76 hospitals.

The number of human doctors working in the private sector by the end of 2020 was about 17,045, compared to 9,106 in the government sector. In 1985, there were 2,359 human doctors in the country, including 1,743 in the government sector and 616 in the private sector.

The number of dentists increased from 258 in 1985 to 384 in 1990, about 626 in 1995, about 755 in 2000, and about 1,665 in 2005. The report said that the health sector witnessed a great development during the past fifty years, and it was not This vital and important sector is far from the process of development, growth and prosperity achieved by the state and included all other sectors, coinciding with the launch of the comprehensive renaissance train.

He added: “Efforts to develop the health sector have focused on meeting the accelerating need for health care in response to the growth movement and population increase. These efforts have been translated into reality by initiating the establishment of government hospitals, health centers and specialized hospitals, which contributed to providing the required health services to all, and the state made room for the private sector. To expand the establishment of hospitals, which contributed to doubling the number of health facilities, raising their absorptive capacity, and attracting medical, technical and nursing competencies.

He stated that the establishment of medical and nursing colleges contributed to doubling the number of national doctors and nurses who joined the work in the health sector, and the UAE succeeded during these years in establishing an integrated health care system that now provides the finest health services to all residents on its land, explaining that the state’s efforts were not limited to establishing hospitals and centers. Rather, it included keeping pace with the latest international advanced systems related to the medical sector, with the testimony of the World Health Organization and relevant international bodies, as the country occupied the advanced position on international indicators related to the health care sector.

The report said: The expansion of the health sector was reflected in the construction of government and private hospitals on the increase and doubling of the number of beds available in health facilities during the past years, bringing the number of beds to 17,427 beds in 2020, compared to 9,471 beds in 2010, a growth of 84% and the number of 7,956 beds. The number of beds available in state hospitals in 1975 amounted to 1,217 beds, rising to 3,323 beds in 1980, 6,110 beds in 1990, 7,083 beds in 2000, and about 12,414 beds in 2015.