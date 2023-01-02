The Chihuahua State Attorney General’s Office said in a statement that the attack also injured four people.

The attack was carried out at dawn when gunmen arrived in armored vehicles and opened fire on the guards.

At the same time, the families of a number of prisoners were waiting to enter the prison to visit their relatives on the occasion of the New Year.

Based on the elements of the initial investigation, the aim of the attack was to facilitate the escape of a group of prisoners.

The prosecution added that the police arrested four individuals with the help of the army, without specifying whether they were escaped prisoners or attackers.

The prison in this northern Mexican city houses members of armed branches of the Sinaloa and Juarez cartels, which have been vying for control of the city for more than 15 years.