Mexico | 14 people were killed and 24 inmates escaped in an attack on a prison in Mexico

The attack involved armed persons moving in an armored vehicle.

in Mexico 14 people have died in the attack on the prison, says the Chihuahua state prosecutor’s office in a press release.

As a result of the attack on the prison in the city of Ciudad Juarez, 24 prisoners also escaped. Among the dead are ten authorities, including prison guards.

According to the release, an unknown number of armed persons who were on the move in armored vehicles participated in the attack.

The attack happened on Sunday at seven in the morning local time. As a result of the attack, the inmates, including the prosecutors, got into a fight inside the prison, and 13 people are said to have been injured in the fights.