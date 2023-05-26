The Eredivisie is usually a great destination for Mexican players. The level of the Dutch league is not so far from what can be seen in the MX League, which is why the tricolor player usually performs very well and adapts very well to said football. Then, once it reaches its peak of performance, it will be sold to another team in the five major European leagues, as happened with Hirving Lozano and, as expected, with Edson Álvarez and Santiago Giménez.
However, there is a player who is breaking with this trend, it is Jorge Sánchez. The side for which Ajax paid America around 6 million dollars last summer has had such a poor level on the field, especially in defense, that the group of the sons of the gods have on their discard list the man from the Mexican team for the summer market.
Why does Ajax want Jorge Sánchez out of the club?
Sources confirm that the club is preparing a cleanup, some players will leave because they are at their highest price point and others simply because they do not add to the squad sportingly, which is the case of the Mexican. At Ajax they understand that the full-back does not have much room for improvement because the reality is that he is not youthful, he is around 25 years old and should already be at the highest point of his career, something that has not happened and will not happen. Therefore, they want to force their sale at all costs.
