Words abound. In this space reserved for the memory of his formidable concert in the city of Murcia, Joan Manuel Serrat could be written and it would be, or should be, more than enough. However, it is not convenient to miss the opportunity to return, even if it is through ink, to a night full of tenderness, beauty, poetry and hymns underlined with gold in the history of our music. It was part of his farewell tour, but those of us who were there still didn’t say goodbye.

Key moment: Each and every one of the themes rescued from that masterpiece titled ‘Mediterranean’.