There are many footballers on the sports scene, but few are as legendary as Pelé, who died last Thursday, December 29 – at the age of 82 – after losing a long battle against colon cancerwhich kept him hospitalized since November 29.

“Inspiration and love marked the path of King Pelé, who passed away today. Love, love and love, forever”, is the message on the Twitter account of the Brazilian star with which they announced the news that plunged football and, especially, the country of Rio de Janeiro into mourning.

(Of interest: Farewell to the king of soccer: this is how Pelé is fired in the world).

After his death, the world mourns the departure of, perhaps, one of the best soccer players who has stepped on the pitches. A symbol of the Brazilian jogo bonito, the only footballer to win three World Cups with his country’s team and a sports prodigy, his death has not only shocked the international community, but has also raised countless questions. For example: What will happen to the ‘King’s’ fortune now that he is gone?

(Also read: Pelé: his life of scandals, interests and business).

The fortune of the ‘King of football’

According to ‘Celebrity Net Worth,’ a website that reports estimates of the total assets and financial activities of celebrities, At the time of his death, Pelé had a fortune of 100 million dollars, equivalent to more than 485 billion Colombian pesos, from his income as a footballer, advertising guidelines, real estate investments and, among other things, sponsorships.

“I didn’t get rich with football like today’s players do. I made money from advertising, when I stopped playing, but none from tobacco, alcohol, politics or religion.”, Pelé pointed out at the time in an interview for the magazine ‘Veja’.

(Keep reading: Pelé: Immortal plays, the goal that wasn’t and when he destroyed Milan, video).

From the beginning, the famed player chose to invest his fortune in real estate. One of his biggest acquisitions was an imposing mansion in the Hamptons, New York (United States) that he acquired for $100,000 -currently just over 485 million Colombian pesos-. Later, in 2008, he sold it for almost three million dollars, more than 14 billion pesos.

Despite having a great fortune, the footballer has received a pension since 2008 for a value of 3,000 reais a month -around 2.8 million pesos-, according to ‘Veja’. “I pay half at the cinema and I don’t pay for public transport. After the 2014 World Cup, I will be a pensioner with all the letters because by right I already am”, Pelé confessed to the aforementioned magazine.

Bearing in mind that Pelé had seven children: three from his first marriage, two from his second, and two daughters out of wedlock, their fortune will have to be divided between them according to the patrimony left by the deceased. This is indicated by Brazilian law.

More news in EL TIEMPO

Pelé: the heartbreaking last video in which he was seen alive in the hospital

The harsh punishment that Fifa would give chef Salt Bae for ‘groping’ the World Cup

Cristiano Ronaldo: they filter the millionaire that he pays to his employees in Portugal

Pelé: they reveal the dream he fulfilled for his unrecognized daughter, before he died

Trends WEATHER