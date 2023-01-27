Guadalajara Jalisco.- 8 public transport trucks caught fire in their entirety and four partially in a mechanical workshop in the Aurora neighborhood in Guadalajara.

The mishap occurred on the morning of Friday, January 27 at the intersection of Jardínes de San Francisco and Josefa Ortiz de Dominguez, reported Civil Protection and Firefighters of Guadalajara.

The fire mitigation was complicated assured the municipal coordinator of Civil Protection and Fire Department of Guadalajara, Arturo García Pulido.

“The operation is complex due to the proximity of one and the other, the service has already been controlled, however, the cooling work continues,” he said.

On the other hand, the commander of Civil Protection and Fire Department of Jalisco, Alfredo Hernández Rodríguez assured that some LP gas tanks “had their explosive effect inside the trucks (…) , however, it did not go any further,” he said for Proceso.

Garcia Pulido added that It is probable that there will be damage to the rooftops and water tanks of nearby homes.

About 10 people decided to evacuate the area.He added that no injured civilians or firefighters were reported.