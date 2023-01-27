Traffic | Finns’ trust in taxi traffic has collapsed in five years, according to a survey

In 2017, there was considerably more trust in the functionality of taxi traffic.

Finns trust in the functionality of taxi traffic has decreased considerably in five years, according to a study commissioned by the Municipal Development Foundation Kaks.

According to a survey conducted in December last year, more than two out of five respondents trusted the functionality of taxi traffic. In a survey conducted in 2017, almost 85 percent of respondents still trusted taxi traffic.

There was a significant increase in the number of people who have a negative attitude towards the reliability of taxi traffic. According to a survey conducted in December, almost half of the respondents do not trust taxi traffic. In the 2017 survey, about ten percent of the respondents expressed their distrust.

Majority According to Kaksi’s survey, of Finns trust most public transport very or quite a lot. Only taxi traffic was trusted by less than half.

Almost four-fifths of the respondents said they trust foreign air traffic. Three out of four said they trusted Finland’s long-distance train service.

About two thirds of the survey respondents said they trust metro, tram and local train traffic. Almost the same figures were also reached by long-distance bus transport. More than half of the respondents trusted local bus traffic and domestic air traffic.

According to Kaksi, the defendants’ residential area had a connection to the answers. People living in the capital region and Uusimaa relied more on local transport, such as buses and trains.

The study was carried out by Kantar Public. For the research, 1,029 people were interviewed, representing Finns between the ages of 18 and 79, excluding Åland. The margin of error in the study is about three percent.