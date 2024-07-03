In Bashkiria, 12 people will be tried for committing terrorist attacks and sabotage

In Bashkiria, a court will consider the cases of 12 people accused of committing terrorist acts and sabotage. This was reported to Lenta.ru by the senior assistant to the head of the Investigative Department of the Investigative Committee of Russia for the republic, Evgeny Kanevsky.

Young people aged 17 to 21, depending on the role and degree of participation of each, are accused of organizing and carrying out sabotage, attempting to commit it, preparing to commit a terrorist act, assisting terrorist activity, undergoing training for the purpose of carrying out terrorist activity, illegally manufacturing and selling explosives, as well as attempting to sell narcotics.

According to the department, in 2022, one of the defendants met an unidentified person online and agreed to find citizens willing to commit a series of arson attacks and explosions on Russian railways for money. From October to November, he found seven residents of Bashkiria and two residents of Krasnodar Krai. They committed nine transformer arsons. Five facilities in Bashkiria and one near Krasnodar were damaged.

In addition, two minors made a homemade explosive to blow up the military registration and enlistment office in Oktyabrsky from September to November 2022. FSB officers managed to stop the criminal group’s activities and detain the accused. Their cases have now been referred to court.