Achille Lauro, 230 thousand euros lost by his company. Revenues in free fall

Revenues and profits in free fall for Achilles Lauro. A few days ago, in fact, the shareholders’ meeting of the De Marinis srl whose shareholders are the well-known cashier Lauro (“Achille” in art) De Marinis who is the president and controlling shareholder with 98% while the mother Cristina has the remaining 2% and the CEO is Giambattista DeStefani.

The 2023 financial year ended with a loss of 236 thousand euros, significantly higher than the 11 thousand euros deficit of the previous budget and with revenues which year on year have fallen from over 2.5 million euros to 970 thousand euros.

Moreover, at the end of last year the LLC had increased its capital from 40 thousand to 100 thousand Euros because the controlling shareholder had transferred his sole proprietorship to it, consisting of the rights to the recordings made by the singer, with a net value of 844 thousand Euros.

The two subsidiaries are the De Marinis Publishing srl and the Dmre srl with the first one losing 45 thousand euros in 2023 on revenues of 100 thousand euros and the second one, which is a real estate company, whose balance sheet closed with a small profit (43 thousand euros).

Returning to the singer’s holding, this has sold 14.2% of Milan K3music management agency while it recently entered with 0.22% in Ailati Technologywhich manages the platform “Myrtle” founded in 2019 by Ciro di Lanno and Martina Capriotti, a digital marketplace that promotes Made in Italy artisans.