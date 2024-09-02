Mexico City.– A federal judge has charged 12 alleged members of a group of hitmen from the Sinaloa Cartel, identified as “Los Enterterradores,” who were arrested on the border between Chiapas and Guatemala in possession of 12 rifles and 59 magazines.

The control judge of the Federal Criminal Justice Center of Cintalapa, Chiapas, prosecuted the defendants for crimes against health, in the form of possession of marijuana, and carrying a firearm, possession of cartridges and magazines for the exclusive use of the Army.

The justice administrator ordered them to be held in preventive detention at the State Center for Social Reintegration No. 14, known as El Amate, in Cintalapa, and set a six-month deadline for the complementary investigation, that is, for the parties to gather their evidence. The Attorney General’s Office (FGR) reported that the defendants are Alexis Paniagua Chambor, Abenai Villarreal Gómez, Cruz Yahir Madero Zazueta, Eduardo Rodrigo Juárez López, Daniel Alexander López Acosta, Emanuel Peñaloza Rauda and Fidel López Miranda.

Also Eduardo Vargas Villalva, Anselmo Gomez Espino, Anselmo Gomez Beltran, Jaime Enrique Guzman Armenta and Angel Roberto Lopez Olivas.

The alleged hitmen were arrested on the night of August 13 in a building in the municipality of Benemérito de las Américas, Chiapas, by elements of the Secretariat of National Defense and the National Guard. According to the FGR, soldiers and agents were carrying out ground patrols in that town, when they received a citizen complaint that there were armed men aboard a truck on Calle 12 Comunidades. The soldiers and national guardsmen went to the scene, and after a confrontation with the civilians, they captured them. The suspects were found to have 12 loaded rifle-type firearms, 59 magazines with 150 cartridges, 12 tactical vests with the initials and legend “CDS Los Enteradores” and one kilo 392 grams of marijuana.