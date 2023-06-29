Mecca (Al Ittihad)

The Saudi Ministry of Health revealed that the number of pilgrims who received medical services through hospitals and health centers in Makkah Al-Mukarramah and Al-Madinah Al-Munawwarah reached 111,761 pilgrims from the first day of the month of Dhul Qi’dah until yesterday.

The Ministry said that pilgrims benefited from specialized and qualitative treatment services, as hospitals provided a range of services, including 48 open-heart surgeries, 776 cardiac catheterizations, 1,446 dialysis operations, and 55 endoscopy operations, while 2,548 pilgrims and women were admitted to hospitals. 3 births were recorded, and virtual health participated in some services, as the total beneficiaries of virtual health services reached 3,573 beneficiaries.

It is noteworthy that the Ministry of Health, during the current pilgrimage season in Makkah Al-Mukarramah, the holy sites and Al-Madinah Al-Munawwarah, has equipped its health facilities to provide treatment services to the pilgrims. 761 beds, and the number of beds designated for sunstroke reached 222, and the number of health personnel qualified to serve the guests of Rahman reached about 32,000 practitioners.

The Ministry has also prepared medical points on the Mashaer Train and the Two Holy Mosques, and has intensified its efforts in the central area of ​​the Holy Mosque in Makkah, in addition to providing 190 ambulances, and preparing 16 emergency centers on the Jamarat Bridge facility in Mina.