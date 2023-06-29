Aden (Al Ittihad)

The head of the Presidential Leadership Council in Yemen, Rashad Al-Alimi, announced that regional and international efforts have not achieved any progress to bring peace to Yemen and end the coup, blaming the Houthi group for that.

Al-Alimi said in a speech on the occasion of Eid al-Adha, published by the Yemeni news agency, Saba, that “peace efforts have not achieved any progress so far on various tracks, despite the great and sincere efforts made by Saudi Arabia and the UN and American envoys.”

He added, “The Houthis continue their military aggressions, gross violations of human rights, and give priority to the interests of their leaders, without regard for the suffering of millions of Yemenis at home and abroad.”