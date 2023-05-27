At least 11 people were killed when an avalanche hit northern Pakistan, officials said Saturday, near the border with China.

The incident occurred in Astor district of Gilgit-Baltistan, when a group of herdsmen, on their way from Pakistan-controlled Kashmir, were hit by an avalanche early in the morning.

“The bodies of at least 11 people were found, including three women,” Ziyara Ali, a spokesperson for the Tourism Police, told the German News Agency (dpa). He added that rescue operations are still underway, amid bad weather in the area. More than 12 people were injured. Ali added that a total of 34 shepherds were traveling, at the time of the accident, accompanied by their families.

It is not yet clear if there are children among those affected. A senior government official, Mohiuddin Wani, told (dpa) that an emergency has been declared in hospitals in the region.