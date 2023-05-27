A nice complete warm hatchback as a first car. What are the options and what does it cost?

Every situation is different for everyone when it comes to the first car. In ‘our’ time it was a matter of scoring a hatchback with the longest possible MOT for a few hundred euros. But situations change. We get a lot of requests from readers looking for their first car that can be significantly more expensive. We believe this is due to the fact that people often buy a car much later. Take Autoblog reader Henno, who is already 24 years old and has been allowed to make the country’s roads unsafe for years with his car, but only now is he looking for a first voiture. Would we like to help him with that search.

Complete hot hatchback for 17,500

The budget is unprecedentedly high, namely 17,500 euros. Normally we immediately look at the thickest Maserati or Porsche in that segment, but Henno has not fallen on the back of his head. He is looking for a hatchback that is not too big, saves MRB, maintenance and consumption. He himself was looking at a fully equipped Peugeot 208 or Opel Corsa. They can be found with luxurious equipment and you can relatively easily chip to 150 hp.

But of course there is much more to get for this money. That is why we dive deeper into the matter. What can you get and what will it cost.

These are Henno’s requirements for a complete warm hatchback:

Current/Past Cars: No Buy / lease: Buy Budget: 15,000-17,500 Annual mileage: 15,000-20,000 Fuel Preference: Petrol Reason to purchase another car: First car Family composition: Only Preferred Brands / Models: Eye fell on Corsa/208 No-go brands / models: Something that cannot be sold later

Peugeot 208 GT Pure Tech 100

€19,950

2020

62,500 km

What is it?

A very fresh Peugeot 208. At least, in terms of kilometers. In principle, everything that applies to the 208 also applies to the Corsa. Think of it a bit like Fabia and Polo. They both drive more or less the same. The versions with 1.2 PureTech engine are pleasant cars to handle. You will not save a new type in the budget if you want a little power, equipment and a recent year of construction. A slightly older GTI is also a nice idea in itself, but a new GT with slightly more kilometers is also an option. The GT starts at about 20 grand, but is a very nice total package.

How does it drive?

Pretty good for what it is. At Peugeot, the cars are getting lighter with each generation. So the 207 was a heavy beast, the first 208 was a big step forward. The current 208 is even lighter. It is nice that it is also slightly wider. In terms of ‘NVH’, it’s definitely not an S-Class or anything close to the C-segment. The performance itself is fine and you can chip the blocks relatively easily, but don’t do that. Yes, the turbo can realize that 150 horsepower. That is not to say that the rest of the powertrain and car is designed for it. Also from 100 to 150 hp is quite a step.

Cost Peugeot 208

Consumption: 1 in 16.42

Fuel costs: €201

Weight: 1,065 kg

Motor vehicle tax: €44

Insurance: € 130 (all risk)

Costs per month: € 375

Maintenance forecast

Yes, that timing belt is a thing. In any case, to keep an eye on and to ask about. At Kassa there were hundreds of people with complaints. Keep in mind that hundreds of thousands of these engines have been built and they are very popular in the Netherlands. Many garages, specialists and probably the baker can just tinker with it. They are above average light cars, so in terms of brakes and tires it is not too bad.

Depreciation forecast

It will be relatively easy. The 208 is a mature car with the cost of a much smaller car, actually. They are always five-door models, as the market wants to see. And it’s a hatchback, not a crossover. Don’t forget that the fourth, fifth or sixth owner is not waiting for a tough appearance and high seating position. They want the lowest possible costs and you don’t get that with a crossover. Complete five-door B-segment cars have always been popular and this one will be no different.

Volkswagen Up GTI (Type AA)

€16,950

2021

95,000 km

What is it?

The sporty top model of the Volkswagen Up. That in itself is very special, because most brands skip the A-segment when it comes to Hot Hatches. The Up GTI has not been in production for very long, unfortunately. As a result, the second-hand supply is fairly thin. The Up GTI is based on the Up 1.0 TSI. The engine has more power and torque, which means that the performance is on a higher level. The decoration is also more fun with a GTI grille, red striping and various badges plus those nice 15-inch alloy wheels. Volkswagen always likes that.

How does it drive?

Nice! The Up GTI is somewhat similar to the Golf I GTI in terms of recipe. Due to the power and weight, it comes close to each other. Unfortunately, it doesn’t drive like a GTI. It drives like a slightly fancier, quicker and tighter Up 1.0 TSI, which it is. But that doesn’t mean it isn’t fun. It just cannot be compared to a classic Golf GTI. The Up has dead steering, baking understeer, a turbo lag, an ESP that cannot be switched off and an engine that does not want to rev. So it’s more of a GT Up, so to speak. The low weight makes it very manoeuvrable and also pleasant, you can drive it perfectly normally. In fact, for an A-segment car it drives really very mature.

Cost Volkswagen Up GTI

Consumption: 1 in 16.64

Fuel costs: € 198

Weight: 967 kg

Motor vehicle tax: €36

Insurance: €120

Cost per month: 354

Maintenance forecast

This is where the Up GTI strikes back, because this car is very cheap to drive. For a moment we thought that the insurance would be sky high (because GTI), but that was not too bad. If you are young, it is advisable to verify this properly. Consumption is low, thanks to the low weight and partly thanks to that low mass, the motor vehicle tax is also very low. To top it off, maintenance is also cheap. It is the most expensive Up, but that is still not too bad. Brakes, tyres: it’s all nice and cheap.

Depreciation forecast

As said, it sucks. The Up GTI is a rare cart. And despite the fact that you have an Up 1.0 TSI for half the money and can tickle it quite easily, people just look for the GTI. And logical, because it is already ‘finished’.

Kia Pro_Cee’d GT (JD)

€16,750

2015

70,000 km

What is it?

A hot hatch. It’s not very hot. Despite the fact that 204 hp is a lot of power, it is not a direct Golf GTI competitor. It is a fast Ceed with a 1.6 T-GDI engine, sporty tuning and rich equipment. An additional advantage is that the Proceed GT is regarded as very reliable, while many competitors can still have some serious points of attention.

How does it drive?

Surprisingly good. At the time, reviewers were very impressed with it. The overall package is very very good, viz. The combination between comfort during the week and fun at the weekend is simply well chosen. As said, the engine is well suited to its task. It is not a back-tuned 2.0 but a 1.6, so there is not much reserve for more. But for what you want to do with the car it is sufficient.

Cost Kia Proceed GT

Consumption: 1 to 11.11

Fuel costs: €296

Weight: 1,259 kg

Motor vehicle tax: €60

Insurance: €140

Costs per month: € 496

Maintenance forecast

It’s a Kia, so you only have turns. That doesn’t have to be the case, of course. A lot can go wrong here, too, but it’s not too bad in terms of points of attention. These are simply well-thought-out, well-developed and well-developed automobiles. And yes, it lacks the power of a Golf GTI or the swagger of a Focus ST, but the maintenance costs are a lot lower. So low that you sometimes drive a Korean C-segment car for the same money instead of a European B-segment car.

Depreciation forecast

Coincidentally, the undersigned keeps an eye on the prices of this Proceed. After all, it is a very nice total package. Smooth, sporty, fully equipped but certainly not over the top. The prices are still fairly high and given the small sales numbers, they will never go for dump prices. However, in terms of residual value, a Golf GTI fares much better. But in principle, the first owner suffered the most. Anyway, neat Asian cars depreciate less as they get older.

Mini Cooper S (F56)

€16,800

2014

80,000 km

What is it?

A Mini!! If you want luxury, fun, sporty driving characteristics and a little equipment in one package, then you will end up with this car. In this case, we are looking specifically at the F56 generation Mini Cooper S. Don’t make the mistake of looking at a regular Mini Cooper with a 1.5 hum toll or a Cooper R56 with a workshop subscription.

How does it drive?

Entertaining, though adult. Especially for a Mini. The F56 is better than the R56 (its predecessor) in everything, but is not so much more fun. In fact, compared to some of the other talented Hot Hatches (like the Renault Clio RS and Ford Fiesta ST) it’s not even the sportiest to drive. That 2.0 B48 engine is a pleasant unit: plenty of power and torque plus the necessary reserves for more. You just have to watch out, the turbo can deliver more than the pistons can handle (just like with the N20).

Cost Mini Cooper S

Consumption: 1 to 13.01

Fuel costs: €253

Weight: 1,135 kg

Motor vehicle tax: €44

Insurance: €125

Cost per month: 422

Maintenance forecast

The Mini F56 is screwed together a lot better than its predecessor. This is reflected in somewhat boring driving characteristics, but in terms of maintenance it is a lot better, especially if you keep it standard. The large costs that you have with an R56 (clutch, dual mass flywheel, valve seals, chains and so on) are less sensitive here. Nevertheless, it is not Japanese and the car must be serviced in time, of course.

Depreciation forecast

Here you will score with the Mini. They are always expensive compared to similar cars of the same class. Especially if you manage to get hold of a fully executed copy. Now these are never really cheap. For this money you can easily find a younger non-premium hot hatch, but they will also depreciate a little more. So such a Mini is a relatively safe investment.

Conclusion quest warm complete hatchback:

Never buy a car that you don’t find fast enough. See chip tuning more as a way to make a nice car even more fun. And if you do, do it at a tuner who specializes in one brand or a few brands and is familiar with the limits of the car. That said, the Mini is arguably the nicest package when it comes to cost, depreciation and fun. The Kia is a bit more mature, but perhaps nice if you are going to drive 20,000 km per year. On the other hand, a big car is always possible when you’re going to procreate, so now is the time to drive an Up GTI.

