The prosecutor in charge of investigating a shooting that took place in central Montenegro confirmed that 11 people were killed in the accident, including the shooter and two children, explaining that the accident occurred due to a family dispute.

“Eleven people were killed in Cetinje today,” said government prosecutor in charge of overseeing the investigation into the accident, Adriana Nastich, adding that the shooter was among the dead. “Among these victims are two children,” she added.

For her part, said Liliana Radovic, director of the Central Hospital in the capital Podgorica, that six people were wounded, two of them in critical condition.

The shooting took place in Cetinje, about 36 km west of the capital.

The prosecutor said the attacker was killed after he opened fire on two policemen.

The plaintiff corroborates information broadcasted by the state TV channel RTCG.

Prime Minister Dritan Abazovich called on his citizens to offer their support to the families of the victims, noting that the incident was unprecedented in the country’s modern history.

“I call on all Montenegrin citizens to stand with the families of the innocent victims,” ​​he wrote in a message on Telegram, declaring three days of national mourning.

For his part, European Union Foreign Minister Josep Borrell wrote, “My sincere condolences to the families of the victims and to the people of Montenegro after today’s tragedy in Cetinje. Our thoughts are with you.”

The accident occurred at the height of the tourist season in this country known for its picturesque beaches surrounded by mountains.

Cetinje, the former royal capital, is located in a mountainous valley that has experienced a recent economic stagnation.