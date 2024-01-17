Ralph Dommermuth is building a fourth mobile network to compete with Telekom, Vodafone and Telefónica. For this, the entrepreneur needs more frequencies. And he worries about a “billion-dollar subsidy” for his competitors.

Mr. Dommermuth, you opened your mobile network a few weeks ago. How has it been going since launch?

We're doing well. Since December, 260,000 new contracts have been won and these customers have access to the new network. The next step is about moving our 12 million existing customers step by step. This has just begun. So far we have not received any significant complaints.

You don't have many antennas yet. Don't your customers notice this when they switch to the radio cells of their current network partner Telefónica?