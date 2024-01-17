Wednesday, January 17, 2024
Early voting started | See the instructions and the polling places in Helsinki and Uusimaa here

January 17, 2024


Early voting both in Finland and abroad starts today, Wednesday.

The presidential election early voting in Finland starts on Wednesday and continues until Tuesday of next week.

Early voting abroad also starts on Wednesday and continues until Saturday of the current week.

During the early voting period, you can vote in advance at any general early voting location in Finland or abroad.

Addresses and opening hours of all advance voting locations in Finland can be found here.

When voting, you need an identity card. You can prove your identity at the polling station with an official photo document, such as a driver's license, a police-issued identity card or a passport.

In the first round of the presidential elections, the actual election day is Sunday, January 28.

