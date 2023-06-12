We start the week with the latest news from Real Madrid. The white team has gotten serious in this post-season and we are experiencing a very busy month of June. After the departures of Karim Benzema, Marco Asensio, Eden Hazard and Mariano, the team is preparing for a summer full of novelties.
The departure of up to 4 players so far this post-season has left several numbers available, and the young Brazilians have changed 20 and 21 for 7 and 11, picking up the witness of two historic numbers in the team.
As has been the custom for several years, UEFA has drawn the ideal 11 for the Champions League season and this time Courtois and Vinicius Jr. are the Real Madrid players who have entered the eleven.
Real Madrid now have a new left-back and this morning he was presented at the Santiago Bernabéu. Fran García also passed the medical examination this morning and will wear the number 20 shirt next season.
As reported Melchor RuizJude Belingham will be a Real Madrid player this week and his presentation will be on Thursday, after Fran García and Brahim (he will present himself on Tuesday).
After a few weeks of negotiations between Chelsea and Real Madrid, it seems that the signing of Kai Havertz is very complicated because the white team has planted 60 million including variables. Chelsea at the moment is not willing to let their player go for that figure, so negotiations are frozen for the moment.
Despite the dizzying offers that have come from Saudi Arabia, Luka Modric will play for Real Madrid next season. According to some sources, the offer that has been made to him has reached 80 million euros per season, but the Croatian intends to make his renewal with the club official.
A few hours after his presentation as a new Real Madrid player, Fran García has received a call from Luis de la Fuente to play in the final phase of the Nations League with the Spanish team, since Juan Bernat has been absent due to injury.
#Latest #news #Real #Madrid #Bellingham #change #numbers #squad
