The Jiu-Jitsu Federation announced the organization of the Vice President’s Cup for Jiu-Jitsu on September 10 and 11, at Al Nasr Club in Dubai, with the participation of a group of elite clubs and players on the local scene, and registration for participation in the tournament remains open until September 5, and the tournament has so far registered more than About 100 players.

The tournament, which is considered the second most prominent local competition on the federation’s agenda, witnesses exciting confrontations in the adult, youth and junior categories, during which the participating clubs compete to win the championship and provide high levels of performance that prove their worth to win the title.

Mohammed Salem Al Dhaheri, Vice President of the Federation, said: “The Vice President’s Cup is one of the most prominent tournaments that qualifies our rising talents to compete in prestigious competitions in the region and the world in the future, especially since the organization takes into account the highest standards similar to global events.”

He explained: “The objectives of the tournament are part of the Federation’s strategy, which is based on the permanent development of talents and preparing them to raise the flag of the state high, in line with the directives of the wise leadership to consolidate the country’s position as a leading destination in the game.”

This year’s tournament builds on the success of the previous version, after adopting an individual classification system for players in 3 age groups that allows professionals to compete among themselves to showcase their unique capabilities, and highlight the emerging youth to supply the team with more outstanding talents, as well as providing an ideal destination for ju jisto lovers. From all ages.

Ahmed Abdul Rahman Al Owais, Chairman of the Sharjah Self-Defense Sports Club, said: “The Vice President’s Cup for Jujitsu is one of the most anticipated events on the calendar of sports tournaments in the UAE. awareness of its importance to the community. The Sharjah Self-Defense Sports Club is looking forward to participating in the tournament, which will allow it to enrich its record of achievements and discover more talented players to enhance the club’s presence and reap more successes and medals in the future.”